Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 12,457 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 3.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.54% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $343,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,833. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

