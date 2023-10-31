Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 6,448 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,714 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $44,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 138,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,145. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,844. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

