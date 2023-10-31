Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,407 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.25% of Rollins worth $51,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 129.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 370,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,494. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

