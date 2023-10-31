Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,671 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.96 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

