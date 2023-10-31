Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,747 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.81. The stock had a trading volume of 175,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,627. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.