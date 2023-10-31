Barclays Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $58.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.47.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,267 shares of company stock worth $1,062,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

