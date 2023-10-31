Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECH. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

