BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BioNTech Stock Up 2.2 %

BNTX stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.