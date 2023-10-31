BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $33.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

