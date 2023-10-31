BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.74. Approximately 336,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,522,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.02.

BlackBerry Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

