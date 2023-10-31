BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BTA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

