Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Blackstone worth $152,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

