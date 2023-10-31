Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,651. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

