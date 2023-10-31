Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
Shares of BRG opened at $24.09 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
