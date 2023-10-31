Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $928,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,081,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

