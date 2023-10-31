BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of BorgWarner worth $62,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 68.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $223,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,182,000 after buying an additional 112,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

