Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.69.

NYSE SAM opened at $333.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.64. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $420.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

