Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
