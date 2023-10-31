Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

