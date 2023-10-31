Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

