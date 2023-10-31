Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

