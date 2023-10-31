Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $173.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.67.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.