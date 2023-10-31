Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Target Price at $29.22

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avid Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Avid Technology by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,777,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Technology

(Get Free Report

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.