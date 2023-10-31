Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $30.86

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

CEVA Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 418.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 325,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 37.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $393.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.