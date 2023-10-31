Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $161.57

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $30,618,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.