Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $87.04

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.36.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 261.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.