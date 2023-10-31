Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.21.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

