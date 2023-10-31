Bumble (BMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Bumble has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bumble to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Our Latest Report on BMBL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Bumble by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.