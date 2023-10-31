Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.37 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 207.62%. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Butterfly Network Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of BFLY opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
