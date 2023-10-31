Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.37 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 207.62%. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BFLY opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

