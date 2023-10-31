Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CLNFF shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Calian Group Price Performance

About Calian Group

CLNFF stock remained flat at $35.24 during trading on Tuesday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

