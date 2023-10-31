Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.
Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance
CATC opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $428.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
