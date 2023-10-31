Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of CU opened at C$29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.13 and a twelve month high of C$39.87.

CU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.71.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

