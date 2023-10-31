Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CU has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.71.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

