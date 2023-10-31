Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a reduce rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.39.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,465 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

