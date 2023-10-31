Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $842.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

