Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $521,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

