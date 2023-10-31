Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,046 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 331,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 651,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 269,522 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 157,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE F opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

