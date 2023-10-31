Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

