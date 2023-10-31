Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

