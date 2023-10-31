Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

