Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 889 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:SMMD opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

