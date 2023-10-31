Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 889 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:SMMD opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

