Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 702,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,772,000 after buying an additional 115,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

