Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after buying an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.