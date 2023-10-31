Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.