Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

WFC stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

