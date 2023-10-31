Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $45,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $238.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $264.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.