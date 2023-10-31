Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $76,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 198.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,552 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE CAG opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

