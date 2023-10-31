Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $238.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.