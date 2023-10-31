Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Invests $32,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,346,000 after purchasing an additional 125,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,585,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,544,000 after purchasing an additional 115,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.35 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.