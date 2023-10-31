Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

